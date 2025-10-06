Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 15th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Main Street Capital Company Profile



Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

