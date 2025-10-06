Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.
Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
