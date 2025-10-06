Hillman Co. Has $15.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Hillman Co. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $211.15 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

