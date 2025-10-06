Main Street Capital Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.