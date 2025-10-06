Main Street Capital Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

