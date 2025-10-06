Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 15th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 589,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 147.7% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 127,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,205,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

