Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.1% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VO stock opened at $295.21 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

