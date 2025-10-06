Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.16 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 62,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $297.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.70.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

