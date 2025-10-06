Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,090 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after buying an additional 2,974,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

