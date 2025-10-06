Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $153.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.