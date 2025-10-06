KPP Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:T opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

