Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 150 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $173.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

