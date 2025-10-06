Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 550 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

