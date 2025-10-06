Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes $2.93 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193,795,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 416,914 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,624,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.