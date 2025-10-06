PUREfi Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,917,000 after buying an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $42,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2%

APD stock opened at $271.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average is $281.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

