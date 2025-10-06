Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 197,511 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $62,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.