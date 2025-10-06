Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.00.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,161.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

