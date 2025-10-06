Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 244.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the period.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,911. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $54.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

