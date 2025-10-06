Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Rises By 57.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 360,700 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,155,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,907. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $503.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

