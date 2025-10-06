TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Short Interest Down 38.2% in September

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

ERNZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985. The company has a market cap of $143.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.09. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Get TrueShares Active Yield ETF alerts:

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.