Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.98 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

