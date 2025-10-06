Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 83,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Chevron stock opened at $153.59 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

