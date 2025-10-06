Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 223.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569,914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

