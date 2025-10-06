GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 1.0% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GE Vernova by 47.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $595.07 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $623.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

