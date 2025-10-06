Clarius Group LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.65.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

