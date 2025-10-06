Comparing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intergroup and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intergroup 1 0 0 0 1.00 Great Portland Estates 0 0 1 1 3.50

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -8.31% N/A -5.01% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

3.4% of Intergroup shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Intergroup has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intergroup and Great Portland Estates”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $64.38 million 0.67 -$5.35 million ($2.47) -8.07 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intergroup.

Summary

Great Portland Estates beats Intergroup on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

