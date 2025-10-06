Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $291.31 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

