Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 416.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.33 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

