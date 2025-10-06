Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Stock Position Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 626,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 263,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

