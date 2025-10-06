10,488 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Bought by Wormser Freres Gestion

Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.9% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $39,906,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.31 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.44.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

