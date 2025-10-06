Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,717,603 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15,782.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $395,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $219.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average is $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

