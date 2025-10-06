Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

