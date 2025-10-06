Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $479.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.