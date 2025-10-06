Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $97.94.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

