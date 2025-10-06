DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $61.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

