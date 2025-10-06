Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,345,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWP opened at $142.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.