SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $470.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

