Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 248.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,291 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2%

ITW stock opened at $260.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

