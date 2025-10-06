Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.44.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
PH opened at $763.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.10. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.