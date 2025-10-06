Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.44.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $763.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.10. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.