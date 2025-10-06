Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 4.1% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

