Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Cencora by 25.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cencora Stock Performance
Shares of Cencora stock opened at $302.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $315.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
