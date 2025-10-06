Wells Fargo & Company Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $155.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRW. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.19. 52,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.