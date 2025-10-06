Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stock Position Lifted by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,748.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 143,029 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 121,533.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

