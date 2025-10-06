Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.39. 45,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,434. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,311,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,162,000 after acquiring an additional 155,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $86,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

