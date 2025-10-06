Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $185.92. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

