Valpey Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 124,932 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 124,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Valpey Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 163,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 507.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

