DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $191,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

