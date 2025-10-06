Evensky & Katz LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $245.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

