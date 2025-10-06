Red Tortoise LLC Acquires 473 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

