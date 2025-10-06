Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.40.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

TT stock opened at $424.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day moving average of $407.10. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

